Pacifica Salty Waves Texturizing Shampoo - 12 fl oz

Get the hair of mermaid dreams and add a little surfy vibe to your day, even if you prefer to remain on dry land. Create beautiful texture while gently cleansing with Pacifica’s Salty Waves Texturizing Shampoo. Best For: Great for all hair types! Ingredients We Love: Sea Algae, Banana, Vitamin B 100percent Vegan and Cruelty-free Pacifica Promise: Formulated without sulfates, parabens, and petroleum (and a huge list of other things your hair doesn’t love) Directions: Apply to hair at the scalp and massage. Rinse through ends. For best results, follow with Pacifica’s Salty Waves Texturizing Conditioner. Better Packaging: This pretty bottle and cap are made with PCR (Post Consumer Recycled) plastic. Give it another life and recycle it again! 100percent recycled plastic bottle. 25percent recycled plastic cap. Recycle with Pacifica: We take your used Pacifica products and sort them, so your plastics make it to the right place. Learn more about our recycling program on PacificaBeauty.com