Salter Brecknell Portable Electronic Utility Bench Scale, 100lb Capacity, 12 X 10 Platform
Portable bench scale which is designed for greater accuracy with attached handle.Weight hold key locks weight reading when a larger package blocks the display.Internal backlit display with four 1" high LCD digits for easy visibility.Discreet keyboard technology.Electro-mechanic design.22-gauge steel base.Auto-zero tracking and manual zero return.Programmable auto-shut-down.Scale Type: Utility/FreightElectronic/Mechanical: ElectronicIncrements: 0.1 kg; 0.2 lbSource(s): AC Adapter (Sold Separately) or 9V (Included).