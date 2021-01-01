From happy pickles halloween
Happy Pickles Halloween Salt and Pepper Shaker Matching Halloween Costume Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Funny, whimsical matching couple designs - these adorable, hand designed salt and pepper shakers are the perfect Halloween costume! Here's the ultimate unique Halloween festival party design. Just wear this for an easy costume you can wash and reuse without fuss! Low-effort costume you can wear to your work party, school, or campus that shows you've got Halloween spirit! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only