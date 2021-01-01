Volpa Usa Inc Salt 36 in. W x 18 in. D Bath Vanity Cabinet Only White

Quality-crafted, the Salt wall mount vanity collection is built for extra durability and low maintenance, the cabinet’s clean lines and sophisticated profile are accentuated with a premium Canadian manufactured wood frame and soft-close glides. You have plenty of storage space with two drawers and four compartments. The top and bottom drawers maximize storage space by concealing four usable compartments. A perfect choice for your renovation, the Salt will fit your bathroom’s modern design and create a fresh look for your home. Top not included.