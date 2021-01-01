From bestonzon
Salon Client Gown Robe Beauty Salon Gown Hair Salon Apron Hairdressing Guest Robe Hair Dyeing Gown SPA Care Accessory for Woman (Green)
Advertisement
High quality fabric, and comfortable, more close to the skin, non stick hair. Suitable for SPA, hair oil treatment, hair cutting, etc. Sleepwear design, easy to wear and take off, beautiful and practical. Breathable, dry quickly. A must for those at home hair colorists. Attached Adjustable waist belt design. The utility model is convenient for application and promotes the beauty of lines at the same time.