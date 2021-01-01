Arden Selections Salome Tropical 24 x 24 in. Outdoor Conversation Set Cushion

The Arden Selections Outdoor 24 in. Conversation Set Cushion is a great way to update your outdoor conversational furniture with beautiful pattern and comfort, without having to buy a whole new furniture set! This set comes with a large pillow back that features a welt detail and a deep seat bottom. The pillow back measure 25"W x 22.5"L x 6.5"T and the bottom cushion measures 24"W x 24"L x 5.7"T. The durable, weather-resistant polyester fabric ensures vibrant colors through the season and offers easy cleaning with just soap and water. Inside this outdoor cushion set is patented 100% everLuxe polyester fiber fill to help it retain shape and provide long-lasting comfort during outdoor use. Fibers within are oriented in a vertical position, which provides structure and spring in replacement patio cushions. This outdoor cushion set is UV treated and is intended for use on your patio or deck, however we recommend bringing it indoors when it rains or when not in use to preserve its lifespan and keep it looking beautiful. Arden Companies warrants this product against defects in workmanship and materials for 1 year from date of purchase. Proof of purchase is required to obtain coverage under this Limited Warranty, and no warranty coverage is provided without proof of purchase. We may be contacted at customerservice@ardencompanies.com.