By Nature Pet Foods Salmon & Menhaden Fish Meal Recipe Grain-Free Dry Cat Food, 3.5-lb bag

By Nature Pet Foods Salmon & Menhaden Fish Meal Recipe Grain-free Dry Cat Food is super tasty and designed to be highly palatable to appeal even to your picky kitty. This grain-free formula includes premium ingredients like salmon, apple cider vinegar, coconut oil, and dried spinach and blueberries for paw-some health benefits. An enhanced probiotic blend supports healthy, happy tummies and digestive systems. All of these ingredients are slow cooked to maximize the nutrient retention in the food. This means your furbaby receives the purr-fect nutrition and energy he needs for frisky kitty moments and paw-some playtime. This slow cooking process also helps to boost the food’s flavor, encouraging your kitty to clean up every meal.