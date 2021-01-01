From bethel international
BETHEL INTERNATIONAL Salma 6-Light Chrome Crystal Chandelier
This chandelier is in a chrome finish. The frame of this fixture is made out of metal. It comes with crystal star detailing in clear color. You can create a timeless feel in any room while using modern forms. Clear faceted crystals hang from smooth matte black finished bands in our Crystal Chandelier, giving a contemporary look to a classic design. Place it over a dining table, in an entryway or bedroom for lighting that sparkles and adds drama.