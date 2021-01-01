From christopher knight home
Christopher Knight Home Sally King-Size Iron Bed Frame, Minimal, Industrial, Hammered Copper
No boxspring required - strong slats help prevent denting and sagging; this bed frame supports from below to provide a comfortably firm foundation. Industrial design - its design features an iron pipe headboard and footboard frame. This selection is Low-Profile, raw, Urban, and perfect for any modern bedroom. King-size - this bed frame is compatible with any standard king-size mattress. Quality you can trust - this piece is durable and expertly-constructed; it is composed of genuine and high-quality material.