Sallie Kitchen Island with Stainless Steel Top

Add to your home with the Kitchen Cart with Stainless Steel Top, and your kitchen will have more space for food prep and storage. Designed with functionality as a top priority, the trolley cart will make your life at home easier. It features a stainless steel top, allowing for placing of food and kitchen essentials. The drawers and cabinets can be used to store dishes, bowls, silverware, and other cookware. With its compact design and great storage capabilities, it will give you a perfect user experience.