From bush furniture
Bush Furniture Salinas Writing Desk with 2 Drawer Mobile File Cabinet, 48W, Cape Cod Gray
Advertisement
Bundle includes: 48W Writing Desk, 2 Drawer Mobile File Cabinet Durable desktop easily supports a computer, reference materials and more with a weight capacity of 200 pounds Work surface includes one wire management grommet to keep cords and cables out of the way Small desk and filing cabinet are finished on all sides to look great facing any direction in your home office File drawer opens on smooth full-extension ball bearing slides for an easy reach to letter, legal and A4-size paperwork