Bush Furniture Salinas 62.95" Tall Storage Cabinet with 4 Shelves, Driftwood Gray (SAS332DG-03)

Organize your home with a storage cabinet that combines casual style with a convenient, versatile design. The Bush Furniture Salinas tall storage cabinet with doors features four concealed shelves for keeping household items, office supplies, and entertainment essentials in order and out of sight. Three adjustable shelves accommodate bulky items, such as binders and photo albums, while the one remaining shelf is fixed for stability. Each shelf supports up to 25 lbs., so you can confidently store larger materials. This floor cabinet makes a great addition to virtually any residential space. This tall two-door storage cabinet is tested to meet ANSI/SOHO standards for safety and performance and is backed by a 1-year manufacturer limited warranty..Three adjustable shelves accommodate items of various sizes while one fixed shelf provides stability.Versatile design works well in a living room, home office, entryway, or anywhere storage is needed.Meets or exceeds ANSI/SOHO standards.Dimensions: 62.95"H x 31.5"W x 15.75"D.1-year manufacturer limited warranty.Tall storage cabinet combines casual style with a convenient, versatile design.Made of laminate over engineered wood with steel hardware and comes in driftwood gray finish.Assembly required.Each of the accent cabinet's shelves supports up to 25 lbs..Tapered legs, curved base rails, and decorative wood accents inspired by timeless Mission styling.Doors open on smooth Euro-style hinges for easy access to contents.Choose from a variety of coordinating items to create a work or living space with casual charm