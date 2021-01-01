Bush Furniture Salinas 68.11" Storage Set with Hall Tree, Shoe Bench, Cabinet, 5 Shelves, Shiplap Gray/Pure White (SAL008G2W)

Use the Bush Furniture Salinas entryway storage set with hall tree, shoe bench, and accent cabinet to create a warm, welcoming environment right inside your front door. Have a seat on the 32"W x 16"D bench while putting on and taking off your shoes, or use the spacious surface to set bags down while you get comfortable. Four cubby spaces with two adjustable shelves provide plenty of room to organize footwear, keeping your mudroom free of unnecessary clutter. The hall tree attaches to the top of the shoe bench and adds three double prong hooks for hanging coats, scarves, and hats. The accent cabinet includes two doors for concealed storage as well as a central compartment that's perfect for displaying your favorite decorations. Two adjustable shelves, one behind each door, accommodate items of various sizes. The entryway storage set is backed by a 1-year manufacturer warranty..Use entryway storage set with hall tree, shoe bench, and accent cabinet to create a warm, welcoming environment right inside your front door.Meets or exceeds ANSI/SOHO standards.Shoe bench includes four open cubby spaces with two adjustable shelves for flexible storage of footwear and other items; accent cabinet contains one open cubby shelf, and one adjustable shelf behind each door.Perfect for organizing an entryway, hallway, or living room in homes with casual style.Made of laminate over engineered wood and comes in shiplap gray/pure white finish.1-year manufacturer limited warranty.Total weight capacity: 400 lbs..Sturdy bench surface measures 32"W x 16"D, a great place to sit while putting on or taking off shoes.Assembly required.Tapered legs, curved base rails, and decorative wood accents inspired by timeless Mission styling.Dimensions: 68.11"H x 31.73"W x 15.75"D (hall tree with shoe bench); 29.96"H x 46.22"W x 12.76"D (accent cabinet).Accent cabinet offers concealed storage as well as a central compartment to display your favorite decorations.Hall tree mounts to shoe bench and features three double prong hooks to hang coats, scarves, and hats