Salinas Farmhouse 60W Hutch for L Shaped Desk in Vintage Black

Expand the capacity of your personal workspace with the Bush Furniture Salinas 60W Hutch. Attach the Hutch to either side of the Salinas L Shaped Desk (sold separately) to create storage and display space for books, photos, decorations and more. Two large open cubby areas on either side hold bigger items, and a pair of smaller spaces in the middle are perfect for storing important documents and work-in-progress. The Hutch leaves plenty of room to accommodate large computer monitors or even dual monitors. Decorative wood accents inspired by timeless Mission styling look great in your choice of Antique White, Cape Cod Gray and Vintage Black finishes. The Hutch for L Shaped Desk is tested to meet ANSI/SOHO quality standards for safety and performance and is backed by the Bush Furniture 1 Year Manufacturer's Warranty. Complete your space with coordinating modern farmhouse style items from the Salinas Collection.