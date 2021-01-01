From hudson valley lighting
Hudson Valley Lighting Salina Wall Sconce - Color: Cream - Size: 1 light
The Salina Wall Sconce by Hudson Valley Lighting features a cream silk shade which rests atop a sophisticated, scepter-like candle holder. The candle holder is designed with remarkable detail, from the balled finial, to the black lacquer handle, to the multiple divets and surfaces leading up to the light source. The light itself (generated by a single candelabra bulb) permeates through the shade, eliciting a soft ambient illumination ideal for living room and bedroom settings. Color: Cream. Finish: Aged Brass with Black Lacquer Handle