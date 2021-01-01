Salena Patio Sectional & 2 Ottomans (2 Pillows) in Beige Fabric & Gray Wicker 45010

Some product images may show multiple products, but the SKU itself only contains what is mentioned in the product title. Due to the quick turnover of product inventory, please consult store customer service to confirm inventory for large purchases. Thank you for your interest in ACME. Country : China Include : Patio Sectional & 2 Ottomans (2 Pillows) * 1 Product Size : Sofa: 82"W x 36"L x 30"H, 2 Ottomans: 28"W x 24"L x 17"H Seat Size : 28"D x 17"H Assembly Required : No Style : Outdoor Romance : Modern classic styling paired with glamorous elements creates a unique addition to outdoor area in the Salena Collection. Beige fabric features subtle texture with a gray wicker outer body cloth providing visual interest. It comes with lift table top to adjust with your own preference that furthers the transitional styling to complete the look. Product Details : Assembled, Sectional Chaise & Convertible Ottoman (Stationary/NO Storage) : Cushions & 2 Pillows Included : Shape/Orientation: "L" Shape, Convertible Chaise/Sofa, and Convertible Ottoman/Cocktail Table (Reversible Left/Right/Mid Chaise) : Includes: Convertible Sofa with Hidden Lift Table (Easily transforms into 2-Seat Sofa or 3-Seat Sofa), 5mm Clear Removable Glass Top (converts Ottoman into a Cocktail Table), 2 Reversible Ottomans (ONE Ottoman w/4 plastic suction cups to hold the glass) : FEATURES: Loose Back & Seat Cushion :: CONSTRUCTION: Frame: Gray Finish All-Weather Wicker (8 x 1.3mm, Flat), Aluminum Powder Coated (20 x20 x1.2mm, 18 x 18 x 1.0mm) : SEAT CUSHIONS: Beige Finish, 4 Reversible Cushions, Filling 90% Foam, 10% Polyester, Cushion Size: 4 Inches Thick (100mm) : BACKREST: 3 Cushions, Filling 100% Polyester : Lift Table: 5mm Clear Glass Top & Wicker Base : Wicker Armrest: Sloped Shape ::: Material: Beige Fabric, Water Resistant (Solid Pattern & Welt Trim) : Square Shape Pillows: Orange Fabric, Removable Cover (Solid Pattern) : Clearance Lift Table from Seat Base: 16"H, from Floor: 28"H Color : Beige Fabric & Gray Wicker Materials : All-Weather Resin Wicker, Aluminum, Glass, Fabric Cushion (Polyester), Filling: Foam & Polyester (Back Pillows Polyester Only) Storage : NO Storage Storage & Clearance Dimensions : Seat: Stationary : Clearance between Lift Table & Seat Base: 16"H : Clearance between Lift Table & Floor: 28"H NW CTN (LBS) : 101 Estimated Weight Capacity (Lbs) : 265Lbs per Seat