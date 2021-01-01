From noble house
Noble House Salem Multi-Brown 2-Piece Wicker Outdoor Chaise Lounge with Textured Beige Cushions
Add some stylish comfort to your patio decor with these wicker lounges now with arm rests. Both the chair and cushion are weather resistant and with an adjustable back and folding legs for easy stacking. Relax in style with these wicker chaises and full length cushion to maximize comfort, you can curl up with your favorite book or movie and just relish in the sunlight and fresh air. Available with select cushion colors.