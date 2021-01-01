Sale Stars and Stripes Polyester 138 x 38 in. Feather Banner

Advertisement
Features:This flag is constructed from UV treated, lightweight, affordable polyester, balancing quality and affordabilityGraphics are imprinted using dye sublimation printing for fade resistanceGraphics are visible on the reverse sideProduct Type: Feather BannerDouble Sided: NoTheme: AmericanColor: White/BlackAnimal Type: Attachment Type: Pole sleeveFlagpole Included: NoPole Material: Flag Pole Finish: Flag Construction: PrintedMaterial: Polyester/Polyester blendMaterial Details: Powder Coated Finish: NoCountry of Origin: ChinaPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSeason: Holiday / Occasion: No HolidayAdvertising: YesSpefications:California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoDimensions:Overall depth: 0.2"Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 138Overall Width - Side to Side: 38Pole: NoPole Height: Pole Width Side to Side: Pole Depth Front to Back: Overall Product Weight: 1Assembly:Warranty: