Saladino 6 - Light Candle Style Wagon Wheel Chandelier

This 6-light wagon wheel chandelier brings just the right amount of farmhouse- and country-inspired style to your entryway or dining room. Its open wagon-wheel frame is made from metal, and it features an oil rubbed bronze and rustic finish that complements any color palette you can dream up. It hangs from a sleek, adjustable downrod that easily hangs in big and small rooms alike. Outside of the frame, six exposed bulbs up to 60W (not included) aim ambient light all around your space. Plus, we love that this hardwired chandelier is compatible with sloped ceilings.