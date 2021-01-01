Saladino 4-Light Bath Bar

Features:Bulb includedNumber of lights: 4Micro-texture glass shadeUL, CUL ListingG9 HalogenWattage: 40 WProduct Type: Bath BarDry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DampWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Shade Included: YesShade Color: GreyShade Shape: RectangleShade Material: GlassFabric Type: Fixture Material: MetalFixture Material Details: Finish: Number of Lights: 4Voltage: 120Dimmable: YesIntegrated LED: NoIntegrated LED Wattage: Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens): Integrated LED Color Temperature: Integrated LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): Integrated LED Rated Lifespan: Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: What is Integrated LED: Bulb Included: YesNumber of Bulbs Included: 4EU Energy Efficiency Class: Bulb Type: HalogenIncandescent Equivalent Wattage: 40Edison Bulb: Wattage: 40Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: G9Bulb Color: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Rated Bulb Life: Bulb Not Included But Required: NoRecommended Bulb Shape: Recommended Bulb Shape Code: Maximum Wattage (per bulb): 40Bulb Base: G9/Bi-pinMounting Direction: UpLight Direction: AmbientCountry of Origin: ChinaSwitch Included: NoSwitch Type: Transformer Required: YesTransformer Included: YesCompatible Shade Part Number: Back Plate Included: YesBack Plate Material: Stainless SteelMirrored Back Plate: Full Back Plate: YesBack Plate Finish: Power Source: HardwiredBattery Operated: NoBatteries Included: Number of Batteries Needed: Battery Type: Diffuser Included: YesDiffuser Material: Room Use: BathroomFire Resistant: NoStyle: Modern & ContemporaryCrystal Component: NoReal Crystal: Crystal Color: Crystal Type: Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Smart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: WITB Bulb Included: Spefications:UL Listed: YesWhat is UL Listed: The Underwriters Laboratories (UL) is an independent product safety certification organization that provides products with dry, damp, or wet location ratings.cUL Listed: YesTitle 20 - California Code of Regulations: Title 24 Compliant: NoEnvironmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoEnvironmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: CPG Compliant: GreenSpec: EPP Compliant: Nevada R100-19 GSL Compliant: Washington 19.260 GSL Compliant: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 5Overall Width - Side to Side: 22Overall Depth - Front to Back: 4Shade: YesShade Height - Top to Bottom: 5Shade Width - Side to Side: 10.75Shade Depth - Front to Back: Overall Weight: 5.5Assembly:Installation Required: YesWarranty: Finish: Warm Bronze