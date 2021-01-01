Varmilo Sakura TKL EC Daisy Switch

TKL form factor with the numberpad removed for those who do not need it to save space on their desk. EC Daisy V2 Switches - 35gf actuation force, linear switch. The force in these switches is the lightest of all Varmilo EC linear switches, and they are smoother, more stable and not easy to shake compared to traditional mechanical keyboard switches. The lightness of the EC Daisy V2 switch is ideal for those who spend long hours of continued typing. Premium 1.3mm PBT keycaps using Dye Sublimation, a technique used to melt font and design into the plastic. Follows the standard QWERTY ANSI layout Mini USB interface The Sakura theme features colours that resemble a cherry blossom. This unique theme comes with EC Daisy V2 switches.