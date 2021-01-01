Sakho Durable Plastic 1.64' L x 19.7" W 3D Embossed 10-Piece Wallpaper Panel

Advertisement
These wall panels are an ideal wall covering products for interior decoration. They are great solutions to ugly, stubborn problematic wall, ceiling, or any surface that needs covering. Such as living room, bedroom, kitchen room, TV background, feature walls and ceiling in house decoration; company logo wall, lobby backdrop, reception desk front in office, restaurant, cafes, or nightclubs decoration. Other than creating a stunning visual effect for wall, TV background 3D wallpaper can also be crafted into furniture designs, such as cabinet doors, bed headboard, bedroom wardrobe, and kitchen cabinet.