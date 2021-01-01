Merola Tile Saja Blanco 13 in. x 13 in. Ceramic Floor and Wall Tile (48 Cases/585.6 sq. ft./Pallet), Blanco / Mixed Finish

Amplify your decor with the Merola Tile Saja Blanco 13 in. x 13 in. ceramic floor and wall tile. Designed by interior architect and furniture designer Francisco Segarra and crafted after a series of oxidized metallic molds, this encaustic-inspired tile is a true reflection of industrial design. Realistic imitations of scuffs and spots that are the marks of well-loved, worn, century-old tile bring rustic charm to your interior for accent walls, backsplashes and more. The convincing marks add an aged appearance to the tiles. Named after the Saja River in Spain, this tile features a beige glaze that has a weathered, worn look reminiscent of tin ceiling tiles. The centering raised floral design offers a dimensional, eye-catching look. Seven possible variations are randomly scattered throughout each case. The scored grout lines can be grouted with the color of your choice, or left ungrouted for a rugged finish. This tile is made from natural ingredients, making it a healthy choice as it is free from allergens, VOCs, formaldehyde and PVC. Color: Blanco / Mixed Finish.