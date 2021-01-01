From gracie oaks
Saira Heavy Texture Indoor/Outdoor Linen Throw Pillow
Advertisement
Home decor pillow, a double-sided, super-soft fiber pillow cover. An essential decorative staple for your living room couch, armchair, lounge, sofa, throw, floor, outdoor garden patio, bench or bedroom. At the end of the cushion cover, there is a smooth hidden zipper that allows easy insertion or removal. Careful select top brand zipper with the high-end quality for stronger and more durable everlasting for your bedroom or living room decoration.