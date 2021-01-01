From shifman mattress
Saint Michele Oxford Collection Queen Mattress
Advertisement
Two-sided innerspring mattress with individually wrapped coils with reinforced edge. This box top has multiple layers of natural cotton, plush convoluted talalay latex, and cashmere fiber on both sides. The ultra plush, luxurious surface provides the ultimate in support, rest and relaxation. Materials: Latex foam rubber, blended cotton felt, polyurethane foam, polyester fiber, cellulose fiber, other fibers. Comfort level: Ultra plush. Mattress top: Euro top. Construction: Innerspring. 81"L x.