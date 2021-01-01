From st. john apparel best vacation ever clothing
St. John Apparel Best Vacation Ever Clothing Saint John Chicken Where The Cocks Roam Free Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
There are many different theories regarding why the feral chickens roam the streets of Saint John. Whatever the reason, join the fun with a retro styled design with a bit of humor. Quite possibly one of the most annoying sounds in the world early in the morning. But these birds are here to stay. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only