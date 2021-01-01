Saint Germain 31" Wide Armchair

The new sofa set collection inspired by the majestic imperial style. The Italian design is enriched by the refined details and contrast offered by the hand carved to create noble environments in a welcoming home, elegant and refined home. The collection the greatness of style, 100% Hand Made & carved by design. The spacial attention to detail emerges in the finishing of the fabric. Artistic forms and structural ornamentation are achieved through hours of work by upholstery of craftsman. The Saint Germain available upholstered in our vast of range choice fabrics including velvet, damasks, gold print fabrics. Features: Finished: Parisian brown with blended light gold & antique silver 100% Hand made & carved into Mahogany wood solid The back panel with solid wood carving flower Individual nail head trim Upholstery Color: Black/Gold/Light Brown