Saint Francis Statue – Natural Stone Appearance – Made of Resin – Lightweight – 29” Height

Enhance your home, garden or commercial property with decorative and authentic statuary. It’s not just the beautiful plants and stones that make up a good landscape – statues also help in creating an attractive outdoor space. EG offers a complete statuary line, and one of the most popular designs is the Saint Francis Statue. The St. Francis Statue is made of polyethylene plastic, but has a rich and textured stone appearancethat looks truly authentic. The hand crafted casting features the religious patron of animals and nature, St. Francis of Assisi. The resin material is durable, ensuring stability in all types of environments, even harsh weather conditions. In addition to durability, the statue is lightweight and can be installed in seconds. Fill with a small amount of gravel or sand to add more weight and stability. The flat white appearance also makes the perfect canvas for painting your statue in any color you wish. Completely customize its appearance using automotive or metallic paints (check for compatibility with Polyethylene). With the large size, material, and quality of the Saint Francis Statue, it has a great value for its price. Get this beautiful statue for your yard, front porch, garden or driveway today. EMSCO Group offers a complete line of outdoor statues, with designs that would fit the individuality of any home or commercial property. These statues are sure to add a distinctive touch to any garden or patio.