From kkmoon
Sailsky XM220 4G LTE Wireless Router 300Mbps High Speed Router with SIM Card Slot Strong Signal US Version
Advertisement
High Performance Router Equipped with MTK7628NN chip, strong performance easily meet the wifi needs of different scenarios. 4G and WiFi dual high-speed, support watching HD video and large-scale games. Omnidirectional Antenna 360omnidirectional WIFI coverage to meet various scene needs. 4G SIM Card Plug and play, insert 4G SIM card, then you can enjoy WiFi. Network Cable Access 1* WAN and 4* LAN ports, support network cable access. No need to insert a card, then can go online. 32 Users Support up to 32 users, suitable for conference rooms, offices and other places with multiple people. Specification Brand Sailsky Model XM220 Chipset ZX297520V3 Flash 16MB RAM 128MB Standard IEEE802.b/g/n 4G Max Transmission Rate Speed 150Mbps WIFI Max TransmissionRate Speed 300Mbps 4G Frequency Band Mode 1 FDD B2/4/5/12/17 WCDMA B2/B5 Interface 4*Lan port (Customization) 1*Wan(optional) 2x2 MIMO (2.4G) 2.4G WIFI Antenna 1 * SIM Card Slot Antenna non-detachable 5dBi Operating Temp 0?55? Storage Temp