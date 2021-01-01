chill spot. SAIC quantam rocking chair was created exclusively for Design Collab. This CB2 collaborative, now in its second year, brings together like-minded souls and design institutions. Design Collab No. 2 asked 12 students in the Designed Objects curriculum at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago SAIC, What does 'live well' mean in the context of home design? Student Taeyoung Choi created an elegant and extraordinarily comfortable place to chill out and just relax. Using the science of ergonomics, Choi came up with a design that, traces the shape of the human body and allows you to become totally immersed in the chair. Sculptural curved catalpa wood legs support cozy poly-blend upholstery in a warm, modern neutral. A welcoming spot for reading, watching tv or a little cat nap. -Designed exclusively for CB2 by SAIC student Taeyoung Choi as part of Design Collab No. 2 -Poly fabric: Gunsmoke -Frame: Larch plywood -Rocking base: Catalpa wood with warm brown finish -Foam-cushioned seat -Do not leave spills unattended; blot spills immediately with a clean, absorbent, white cloth. -Vacuum cushion periodically -Made in Vietnam