Noble House Sagle 20 in. Silver Embossed Round Metal Accent Table

Bring curvaceous shapes and a stunning metallic finish to your home that is sure to brighten your decor. With a smooth metal frame and silver finish, our outstanding accent table offers high durability and stunning looks for your home. Perfect as an end table for a plain sofa or chair, this piece can be placed in a corner to hold a lovely lamp or a potted plant. Finished with an elegantly turned base and stunning floral engravings, this table is a seamless addition to any home.