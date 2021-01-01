Sagers Coffee Table

This coffee table brings an updated take on outdoor style to your patio or deck with its streamlined, minimalist look. This coffee table is made from aluminum, so it's ready to stand up to water and UV light. It strikes a clean-lined rectangular silhouette with wide legs and a surface with slatted detailing for a sleek, minimalist twist on the classic patio table. And since it measures 47.25'' long and 23.63'' wide, it's a great option if you're working with a space-conscious outdoor area.