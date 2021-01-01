SUSSEXHOME Sage Outdoor Dog Bed for Large Dogs - Durable Waterproof Sofa Dog Bed with Sides

Are you looking for comforting, durable, and of perfect fit to your pet's size outdoor warming dog bed. Look no more - SUSSEXHOME Pets has the solution. Utilizing durable materials paired with skilled craftsmanship, our pet beds offer protection, support, and quality sleep while looking great anywhere outdoor. Advantages: Armed with quality features, our pet beds are fit for champions. Robust, heavy-duty polyester and PVC coated fabric with soft filling Risen edges for warmth, support, and nest-feel A lowered side for ease of entry Water repellant and stain proof Removable zippered cover Benefits: Our quality pet beds provide restful sleep for happier dogs. Soft, supportive cushion for a healthy being Cozy design for ultimate comfort and safety UV rays protective for a skin condition and heat relief Washable on cold cycle cover for pristine hygiene Wipeable with a damp cloth for lighter stains Sizes and Colors Chart: Available Colors: Sage, Gray, Purple Available Sizes: Small, Medium, Large, extra-Large.