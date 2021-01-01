From dainolite
Dainolite SAG-L Sage 4 Light 36" Wide Drum Chandelier White Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Advertisement
Dainolite SAG-L Sage 4 Light 36" Wide Drum Chandelier FeaturesConstructed from metalIncludes a fabric shade(4) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsIncludes (1) 8" downrod, (1) 11", and (1) 20" downrodUL, CUL, ETL, and CSA rated for damp locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 24"Maximum Hanging Height: 63"Width: 36"Depth: 36"Product Weight: 10 lbsShade Height: 24"Shade Width: 20"Shade Depth: 20"Canopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 4-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 4Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulbs Included: No White