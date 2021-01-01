From hinkley
Hinkley Sag Harbor Outdoor Wall Sconce - Color: Bronze - Size: Medium
Undeniably contemporary while still sporting a slight flair of the nautical is the Sag Harbor Outdoor Wall Sconce by Hinkley Lighting. The fixture resembles gas lanterns commonly found in coastal towns throughout the world yet sports an update that allows it a perfect integration into modern living spaces. The fixture sports an aluminum build for durability while its rectangular profile utilizes a clear glass panel on each face. This glass allows the internal incandescent lamping to produce warm, uniform lighting. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Bronze. Finish: Burnished Bronze