Ralph Lauren Home - Sag Harbor Dinner Plate - Indigo

Add some coastal charm to your table settings with this Sag Harbour dinner plate from Ralph Lauren Home. Celebrating the best of American stylish and English tradition, this plate has been crafted by longstanding British pottery maker, Burleigh. Decorated with a charming anchor design in blue and white, it's been created using the 250 year old tissue transfer printing technique. Key features: * Dinner plate * Material: earthenware * Dimensions: Ø26cm * Charming anchor design * In navy blue and white * Made in partnership with Burleigh * Meticulously finished by Burleigh artisans * Celebrates the best of American style & English tradition * Created using a 250 year old tissue transfer printing technique * Dishwasher & microwave safe