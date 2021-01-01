Hinkley Sag Harbor Bath Bar - Color: Bronze - Size: 2 light

The Sag Harbor Bath Bar by Hinkley Lighting is a bold and beautiful addition to master and guest bathrooms. With a fresh, crisp, and minimalistic design, a rectangular backplate anchors this bath bar to the wall as a sleek crossbar supports an even arrangement of lantern-like lights. Each rectangular piece is topped with a smoothly curved, wide loop and is dressed up with thoughtful detailing at its corners. A single light source within each piece shines through clear glass panels, bringing a confident mix of form and function to spaces. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Bronze. Finish: Burnished Bronze