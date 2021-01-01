From allied brass
Allied Brass Sag Harbor 30-in Double Satin Brass Wall Mount Double Towel Bar | SG-72-30-SBR
Add a stylish touch to your bathroom with this finely crafted double towel bar. This elegant bathroom accessory is created from the finest solid brass materials. Its eclectic yet delicate flare balances any style furnishing from contemporary to traditional. High quality lifetime designer finishes are hand polished to perfection. Allied Brass Sag Harbor 30-in Double Satin Brass Wall Mount Double Towel Bar | SG-72-30-SBR