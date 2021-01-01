From mohawk home
Mohawk Home Safiya Light Blue 5 ft. x 8 ft. Indoor Area Rug
Globally inspired, Mohawk Homes Safiya Area Rug in Light Blue, size 5 ft. x 8 ft., showcases a bohemian diamond lattice motif in hues of aqua, teal and neutral tan over an ivory colored base. This modern design offers a stylish statement ideal for any bedroom, office, living room or dining area. Reenergize any room with radiant color and original artwork digitally printed on an environmentally friendly plush canvas of soft and stain resistant EverStrand yarn, a sustainably sourced recycled polyester.