YBM Home Safir Professional Wide Steel Mesh Top Ironing Board With Solid Steam Iron Rest And Cotton Cover, 1650-18

Experience ironing with exceptional stability and space with Ybm Home’s Safir wide ironing board Smooth Gliding Surface for Facile IroningThe 100% pressed cotton pad is shielded by a heat resistant Polytetrafluoroethylene cover that gives you a suave ironing experience for terrific crease-free laundry results.Non-Wobbly Ironing BoardThis well-built ironing board is precisely made to ensure it doesn’t wobble when ironing. It is crafted with steel with a wide ironing surface and features child safety lock to prevent the board from accidentally collapsing. The foldable design allows for easy storage and save space up.Steam Iron RestOnce you are done ironing your clothing pieces, you can lay the hot iron onto the steam iron rest to cool it down, thus preventing brown marks on the cover and maintaining it looking new.Convenient SizeThis Safir ironing board is 16 inches wide and 50 inches long, which makes it practical and comfortable to iron on. The Height is adjustable from 29-inch to 36-inch.