Safavieh Saffron Collection SFN542M Handmade Boho Chic Distressed Cotton Area Rug, 3' x 5', Blue / Orange

$36.67
In stock
Description

The handmade and hand-woven Construction add durability to this rug, ensuring it will be a favorite for a long time Each rug is handmade of rich, soft, high-density, plush cotton pile The modern style of this rug will give your room a contemporary accent This rug measures 3' X 5' For over 100 years, Safavieh has been a trusted brand for uncompromised Quality and unmatched style Pile height is 0.5 inches

