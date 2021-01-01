Filofax Saffiano Organizer, Personal Compact Size, Aquamarine - Cross-Grain, Leather-Look, Six Rings, Week-to-View Calendar Diary, Multilingual, 2022 (C022528-22)

It's all about the color with the Saffiano Collection. Sophisticated cross-grain, leather-look cover with strap closure in bright on-trend colors. Week-to-View (WTV), Week-on-Two-Pages, Multilingual Planner, Dated Diary Refill included for 2022 Contents Include: Week-to-View diary, ruler/page marker, to do lists, contact sheets, indices, notepaper; Left Hand Details: Two card pockets, one secretarial slip pocket, one elastic pen loop; Right Hand Details: One vertical slip pocket Personal/Personal Compact Size: 6-3/4" x 3-3/4" Color: Aquamarine