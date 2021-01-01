Blueberry Pet Safety Training Personalized Martingale Dog Collar, Flint Gray, Small: 12 to 16-in neck, 5/8-in wide

**Remember to measure your pet for the paw-fect fit.** Walks can be a total blast, but you can make them safer too, with the Blueberry Pet Safety Training Personalized Martingale Dog Collar. Does your pooch slip out of regular buckled collars? No problem! Martingale collars are a fur-tastic way to keep a collar securely around your pup’s neck with a pop of pizzazz—plus, you don’t have to hang any annoying dangling tags from it! All it takes is the personalized touch of your dog’s name and phone number to make your walk that much better. Your choice of embroidery thread color will make even more of a fun, unique difference!