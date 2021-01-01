Easily repair a broken section of chain or join chain lengths together with Mr. Chain 3-Inch plastic master links. Made of lightweight yet strong high-density polyethylene, this two-piece chain extender links together Mr. Chain 3-inch plastic chains (sold separately) to create a durable, permanent connection. These chain lengtheners are ideal for replacing broken chain links, connecting multiple chains together, attaching a chain to a post or stanchion, or hanging items like signs from your chain. Designed for long-lasting outdoor use, these master links are designed to snap securely in place and are made with UV-resistant plastic to prevent brittleness. Mr. Chain Safety Green 3 In Master Link 10PK | 80714-10