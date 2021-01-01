Prodigee Safetee Carbon for iPhone 12/12 Pro Case Black

Super slim and ultra-durable, this case is ready to take on the toughest bumps and drops. Our Safetee case features innovative thermoplastic elastomers (TPE) with shock absorption technology. Safetee is made from 3 different materials (TPU, TPE and PC) to provide the best protection, look, and feel. The Dual Material bumper is made of 2 layers. The high-quality thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) will provide the first level of protection while the TPE provides flexibility and shock absorption to reach maximum protection all around. Made from real carbon fiber all stylish, all durable, all unique.