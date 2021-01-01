Safe Sound Personal Alarm 3 Pack 145DB Personal Security Alarm Keychain with LED Lights Emergency Safety Alarm for Women Men Children Elderly 3 Pack

Best Quality Guranteed. 140db SAFESOUND PERSONAL ALARM: The emergency alarm can make a loud sound to draw attention to protect you from having an emergency even at distances as far as 606.9 ft. In addition, the sounds could last 50 minutes continuous ear-piercing alarm. HIGH POWERED: This Personal Alarm equips with 3 AG13/LR44 batteries for extended life! The AG13/LR44 batteries are the secret to this alarm's painful loudness. They'll last up to 365 days before you need to consider replacing them. MULTI-FUNCTION: With LED lights, the emergency alarms can be applied for night lighting, suitable for people at all ages such as students, elderly, children, women, night workers and so on; You can also use them for traveling, hiking, camping and dog walking at night. COMPACT AND CONVENIENT: The safety alarm keychain has a portable size for easy storage and carrying; It can be attached to women's bags, backpacks, scho