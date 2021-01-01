From dunham

Safe Sound Personal Alarm 8 Pack 140DB Personal Security Alarm Keychain with LED Lights Emergency Safety Alarm for Women Men Children Elderly

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. 140db SAFESOUND PERSONAL ALARM: The emergency alarm can make a loud sound to draw attention to protect you from having an emergency even at distances as far as 606.9 ft. In addition, the sounds could last 50 minutes continuous ear-piercing alarm. HIGH POWERED: This Personal Alarm equips with 3 AG13/LR44 batteries for extended life! The AG13/LR44 batteries are the secret to this alarm's painful loudness. They'll last up to 365 days before you need to consider replacing them. MULTI-FUNCTION: With LED lights, the emergency alarms can be applied for night lighting, suitable for people at all ages such as students, elderly, children, women, night workers and so on; You can also use them for traveling, hiking, camping and dog walking at night. COMPACT AND CONVENIENT: The safety alarm keychain has a portable size for easy storage and carrying; It can be attached to women's bags, backpacks, scho

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com