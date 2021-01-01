From safdie & co. inc.
Safdie & Co. Inc. Sheet Sets grey - Gray Fleur-de-Lis Six-Piece Sheet Set
Gray Fleur-de-Lis Six-Piece Sheet Set. Revitalize the look of your bedroom with this sheet set showcasing a bold fleur-de-lis design and spun from lightweight fabric to help ensure a restful night's sleep. Includes one gray fleur-de-lis fitted sheet, one gray flat sheet and four gray fleur-de-lis pillowcases (twin sizes include two fleur-de-lis pillowcases)100% polyesterMachine washImported