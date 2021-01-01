From martha stewart

Safavieh Martha Stewart Collection MSR3617A Handmade Chalk Stripe Wool & Viscose Area Rug, 6' x 6' Round, B Wheat F Beige

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Each rug is expertly hand tufted to ensure unmatched beauty and softness Each rug is made from a high-quality wool pile with viscose accents, providing comfort and softness to the touch These rugs feature modern patterns and contemporary colors to match any décor This lovely, modern rug features contemporary wheat beige shades This round rug measures 6' in diameter

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com