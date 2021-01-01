From disney

Safavieh Collection Inspired by Disneys Live Action Film Aladdin 2 ft. 3 in. x 3 ft. 9 in. Dream Rug, Purple/Pink

Description

Like a distant mirage, the Disney Dream Area Rug by Safavieh refreshes room decor with engaging color and whimsical motifs. A softly swaying peacock feather stands gracefully against shrouded blooms, creating a marvelous sense of dimension amid the layered hues. This playful look is created using high resolution print imagery and easy-care, washable synthetic yarns (hang dry) with a latex backing for long-lasting beauty and vivid color in any room. Color: Purple/Pink.

