Safavieh Collection Inspired by Disneys Live Action Film Aladdin 2 ft. 3 in. x 3 ft. 9 in. Dream Rug, Purple/Pink
Like a distant mirage, the Disney Dream Area Rug by Safavieh refreshes room decor with engaging color and whimsical motifs. A softly swaying peacock feather stands gracefully against shrouded blooms, creating a marvelous sense of dimension amid the layered hues. This playful look is created using high resolution print imagery and easy-care, washable synthetic yarns (hang dry) with a latex backing for long-lasting beauty and vivid color in any room. Color: Purple/Pink.